Hawks arrest alleged bogus teachers in Mpumalanga

Two Mpumalanga teachers who landed teaching jobs allegedly using fake qualifications were granted bail of R3000 each when they appeared in the Wakkerstroom Periodical Court in Mpumalanga on November 30, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) said on Sunday.

Sibongile Rose Khuzwayo, 48, and Nonjabulo Bahle Mabuza, 31, were arrested on Thursday last week by the Hawks serious commercial crime investigation unit after it transpired that the pair allegedly presented fake qualifications to land posts at Seme Secondary School near Daggakraal, Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.

“Both suspects practised as teachers for eight and two years respectively. It is alleged that the Mpumalanga department of education suffered a combined loss of more than R2.4 million.

“The department became suspicious about the qualifications of the educators in 2017 and requested them to submit their qualifications. The pair allegedly opted to resign. The department opened a case with the local police which was later transferred to the Hawks for further investigations, and later arrested Khuzwayo and Mabuza for fraud.”

Their case had been postponed to February 6, 2019 in the Volksrust Regional Court to afford them an opportunity to apply for legal representation, Sekgotodi said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

