Patricia De Lille names her party GOOD

One month after resigning from the Democratic Alliance and resigning as Cape Town mayor, Patricia De Lille has officially announced the name of her new party, GOOD.

Aunty Pat (as she is affectionately known) made the announcement during a media briefing that was broadcast live on eNCA.

Thank you all for your messages of support and encouragement. I will be making an announcement today at 11am which will be broadcasted live on eNCA, DSTV Channel 403. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) December 2, 2018

The party will be called Good and De Lille has already put out a call for citizens to join her movement.

Today I am proud to honour my promise to South Africa and to announce the movement I am launching is named GOOD. Read my statement here https://t.co/6mnlz9hQ67 pic.twitter.com/vX5Z30HdQ7 — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) December 2, 2018

“I announced a new political movement that would contest the 2019 elections, nationally and in all nine provinces. I promised to announce a name for the movement, its logo and its objectives in two weeks time. Today I am proud to honour that promise and to announce the movement is named GOOD. The movement’s name and identity is here for all of you to see,” wrote De Lille in a statement.

READ NEXT: DA throws shade at De Lille’s latest political move

She went on to add that she and her unidentified colleagues have been managing a growing database of South Africans who stepped forward to join GOOD.

Good upholds the constitution. Good builds the country. Good changes politics. Good fights corruption. Good stamps out racism. Good cares about people. Good nurtures the frail. Good educates the young. Good helps the suffering. Good gives hope. Good supports good. pic.twitter.com/IPVqBs3NvT — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) December 2, 2018

“Thousands have come forward and we now have a steady base from which to grow. Many have also offered financial support for our movement. We now have activists who are working to grow our base of supporters in all nine provinces,” read the statement.

With regards to the name, De Lille states that her team worked with prominent industry experts to develop the name, identity and brand of the movement.

“That name and identity arose from the hopeful and patriotic vision we hold and from the values we have enshrined in our movement’s constitution and our country’s constitution,” read the statement.

Click here to read the full statement.

Watch the media briefing below:

READ NEXT: Is De Lille taking the DA’s ‘coloured vote’ with her as she goes?

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.