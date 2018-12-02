Why Mngxitama was not allowed to speak at Zuma’s court case again – report

A report in the Sunday Times today has shed light on why Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama and other anti-Cyril Ramaphosa figures were not given a platform to speak on Friday in Pietermaritzburg.

Previously, Mngxitama used the opportunity to criticise the ANC for allowing former president Jacob Zuma to continue to face prosecution on corruption charges. He also attacked AfriForum.

At one point, at the previous court appearance on 27 July, Zuma was misunderstood as telling those in attendance to vote for Mngxitama.

Largely speaking in isiZulu, Zuma had said: “I heard one man say they will vote for [BLF leader] Mngxitama. Mngxitama is okay, he has no problems; he is right, but not for the reasons you are stating. This is a clear political line, you can’t not vote and let people vote for the wrong party. Vote for this man [Mngxitama] because he wants issues to be resolved speedily,” Zuma said.

According to the Sunday Times, ANC leadership confirmed to them that Zuma and KwaZulu-Natal’s ANC leaders made a deal with them that vocal Ramaphosa critics such as Mngxitama and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo would no longer be given the mic at Zuma’s court appearances.

The paper revealed that Mngxitama was getting ready to speak on Friday, only to be informed it wasn’t going to happen. Although his Twitter timeline is full of pictures and messages from outside the high court on Friday, at no point does he mention this or why he did not speak.

BLF President after listening to President Zuma outside Pietermaritzburg High Court #ZumaCourtCase #HandsOffZuma pic.twitter.com/c9ZNcwZBiy — andile (@Mngxitama) November 30, 2018

Zuma, himself, of course did speak outside the high court after his appearance on one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one of money laundering and 12 of fraud relating to his involvement in the controversial arms deal in the 1990s.

The case was postponed to May next year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.