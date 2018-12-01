Man sentenced to 10 years for Pretoria Road murder

Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court sentenced Sunday Oluwadamilare Taylor (23) to 10 years imprisonment for murder on Monday reports Kempton Express.

Taylor and the victim got into an argument on Pretoria Road in Kempton Park earlier this year.

“The argument resulted in Taylor stabbing the victim several times in the upper body,” said Capt Jethro Mtshali, spokesperson for Kempton Park SAPS.

“The victim was declared dead by paramedics and Taylor was arrested shortly after the incident as a community member witnessed the incident.”

