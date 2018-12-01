‘Is it load shedding?’ – Cell C customers angry over no network

As if stage 1 load shedding wasn’t bad enough, Cell C customers were left with no network on Saturday morning and they wasted no time in taking to social media to air their frustrations.
According to MyBroadband, users on Cell C-backed MVNOs – such as FNB Connect – also reported that they were not receiving any service.
What’s happening with the Cell C network? Is it load shedding?
— Flenk (@flenkm) December 1, 2018
I don’t remember the last time I was this annoyed and frustrated. My entire morning has been the worst because of your service @CellC wow
— Ku (@KuhleAdams) December 1, 2018
I'm squatting at a KFC using the wifi to download offline maps coz I dunno the area I'm in well enough to go home without GPS????????????????@CellC WHATS GOING ON!?!?!?
— MenAreTrash (@Joan_MG) December 1, 2018
#Cellc ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/DHc4hDkkeH
— Ramaesela_lee (@Lebza_lee08) December 1, 2018
Like seriously ..no backup generators even? #cellc
Crazy to think that since 10 am the whole network was down with only emergency calls!!
— Msmuuni ???? (@Dutchie_NoMaD) December 1, 2018
@CellC no service for 3 hours
— Bonolo Bino Tong (@Miss_Bino_Tong) December 1, 2018
@CellC_Support terribly disappointed , we have had no load shedding , yet no signal, can’t bank,(no otp sms) can nothing! Hate to say it, but never had this shit from @Vodacom , maybe time to spend my money where people know what a ups is
— Ijacobs3 (@ijacobs3) December 1, 2018
@CellC You are working on my nerves now……cant make or receive calls.
This smells like gagging…….signal jamming of some sort…….. pic.twitter.com/ut2DR4ujwu
— Roving Reporter (@IamThandoD) December 1, 2018
@CellC this is ANNOYING!!!!!
— Sinenhlanhla (@Snee_N) December 1, 2018
@CellC_Support @CellC DISGUSTED AT YOUR PATGETIC CALL CENTRE – 14 FRIKKIN PHONECALLS ????????. I EXPECT A CALL WITHIN NEXT 10 MINS FAILING WHICH I AM CANCELLING MY CONTRACT IMMEDIATELY. 0825201433
— Allan (@TheBow_Hunter) December 1, 2018
Why is load shedding affecting only Cell C?
— Mathanda (@MathandaNcube) December 1, 2018
After receiving a flood of complaints, the network provider took to Twitter to offer up an explanation stating that a problem at one of their data centres was affecting their network.
Cell C is aware of a problem at one of our data centres that is affecting the voice and data services of customers. Technicians are working on a resolution to the problem. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will continue to provide updates on the situation.
— Cell C (@CellC) December 1, 2018
There is are a load shedding issue, but this is isolated to specific areas.
— Cell C (@CellC) December 1, 2018
Earlier today, we did have sites down as a result of loadshedding. However the wider issue customers are now experiencing is related to a fault at our data centre. We are awaiting updates from our technicians and will keep you posted on progress. ^MM
— CellC Support (@CellC_Support) December 1, 2018
READ NEXT: Stage 1 load shedding begins
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.