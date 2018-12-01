‘Is it load shedding?’ – Cell C customers angry over no network

As if stage 1 load shedding wasn’t bad enough, Cell C customers were left with no network on Saturday morning and they wasted no time in taking to social media to air their frustrations.

According to MyBroadband, users on Cell C-backed MVNOs – such as FNB Connect – also reported that they were not receiving any service.

What’s happening with the Cell C network? Is it load shedding? — Flenk (@flenkm) December 1, 2018

I don’t remember the last time I was this annoyed and frustrated. My entire morning has been the worst because of your service @CellC wow — Ku (@KuhleAdams) December 1, 2018

I'm squatting at a KFC using the wifi to download offline maps coz I dunno the area I'm in well enough to go home without GPS????????????????@CellC WHATS GOING ON!?!?!? — MenAreTrash (@Joan_MG) December 1, 2018

Like seriously ..no backup generators even? #cellc

Crazy to think that since 10 am the whole network was down with only emergency calls!! — Msmuuni ???? (@Dutchie_NoMaD) December 1, 2018

@CellC no service for 3 hours — Bonolo Bino Tong (@Miss_Bino_Tong) December 1, 2018

@CellC_Support terribly disappointed , we have had no load shedding , yet no signal, can’t bank,(no otp sms) can nothing! Hate to say it, but never had this shit from @Vodacom , maybe time to spend my money where people know what a ups is — Ijacobs3 (@ijacobs3) December 1, 2018

@CellC You are working on my nerves now……cant make or receive calls.

This smells like gagging…….signal jamming of some sort…….. pic.twitter.com/ut2DR4ujwu — Roving Reporter (@IamThandoD) December 1, 2018

@CellC_Support @CellC DISGUSTED AT YOUR PATGETIC CALL CENTRE – 14 FRIKKIN PHONECALLS ????????. I EXPECT A CALL WITHIN NEXT 10 MINS FAILING WHICH I AM CANCELLING MY CONTRACT IMMEDIATELY. 0825201433 — Allan (@TheBow_Hunter) December 1, 2018

Why is load shedding affecting only Cell C? — Mathanda (@MathandaNcube) December 1, 2018

After receiving a flood of complaints, the network provider took to Twitter to offer up an explanation stating that a problem at one of their data centres was affecting their network.

Cell C is aware of a problem at one of our data centres that is affecting the voice and data services of customers. Technicians are working on a resolution to the problem. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will continue to provide updates on the situation. — Cell C (@CellC) December 1, 2018

There is are a load shedding issue, but this is isolated to specific areas. — Cell C (@CellC) December 1, 2018

Earlier today, we did have sites down as a result of loadshedding. However the wider issue customers are now experiencing is related to a fault at our data centre. We are awaiting updates from our technicians and will keep you posted on progress. ^MM — CellC Support (@CellC_Support) December 1, 2018

