South Africa 1.12.2018 12:31 pm

‘Is it load shedding?’ – Cell C customers angry over no network

Kaunda Selisho
Cell C | Image: Twitter @zeeshanmalik43

A problem at one of Cell C’s data centres left customers with no network for most of Saturday morning.

As if stage 1 load shedding wasn’t bad enough, Cell C customers were left with no network on Saturday morning and they wasted no time in taking to social media to air their frustrations.

According to MyBroadband, users on Cell C-backed MVNOs – such as FNB Connect – also reported that they were not receiving any service.

After receiving a flood of complaints, the network provider took to Twitter to offer up an explanation stating that a problem at one of their data centres was affecting their network.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

