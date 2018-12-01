WATCH: Ramaphosa video-calls Banyana Banyana

President Cyril Ramaphosa shared a clip from a recent conversation he had with Banyana Banyana when he video-called them to commend them on their recent performance in addition to wishing them luck ahead of their next match.

“I just wanted to call and say well done so far, you’ve made us all very proud. The other day, we were in the cabinet meeting and we spoke about you and we applauded you… We actually all stood up and gave you all a standing ovation for the excellent performance that you have been giving out,” said Ramaphosa in the video.

Calling from Argentina where he is attending the G20 summit, Ramaphosa went on to speak about the match the team will be playing today and he reminded them that he has faith in them.

“We have no doubt that you are going to win and succeed because we’ve seen it in your faces and in the way you handle the ball, that you’re women of substance, that you’re women who are women who achieve your goals,” he said.

Watch the video below:

I had the pleasure of speaking to Banyana Banyana to congratulate them on their achievements and also wish them well as they battle Nigeria in the #AWCON2018 final. Let us rally behind our national team and give them all our support in bringing the cup home. They have been super. pic.twitter.com/9wQU5KbmKu — President Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 1, 2018

Banyana are currently in Accra where they are set to face Nigeria in the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations final.

