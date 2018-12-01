Ex-Bok Drotske stable after taking three bullets

While former Springbok hooker Naka Drotske was reported to be in a stable condition in hospital last night after he was shot in an armed robbery outside Pretoria, reports said police had arrested two suspects.

News 24 reported that police stressed the two men, who are in custody, had not been detained for the actual attack.

Drotkse, 47, a member of the 1995 World Cup-winning squad, was at his brother’s property in Kameeldrift when three men broke into the house on Thursday evening, police told local media.

“There was a struggle and one of the men was shot,” police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said.

Drotske suffered severe blood loss after being shot three times and underwent emergency treatment at Netcare Montana hospital in Pretoria, reports said.

His business partner and fellow former Springbok Os du Randt was also at the scene of the robbery, but was unhurt. The men were reportedly braaiing at Du Randt’s brother’s home and were sitting down to eat when they were attacked by men armed with pistols.

Drotske reportedly stormed the men and tried to push them out of the door when shots were fired.

“Naka was shot and is in a critical condition in hospital. We wish him a speedy recovery,” South African Rugby said on Twitter.

The English club, London Irish, which Drotske played for two years tweeted its horror.

“Our thoughts are with former London Irish player Naka Drotske after this shocking news, we wish him a speedy recovery,” tweeted the club, with a shamrock icon.

Drotske won 26 caps for South Africa, scoring three tries. He was reserve hooker when SA hosted and won the World Cup in 1995, making just the one appearance, a year after the end of apartheid.

He had become first-choice hooker four years later when the Springboks reached the semifinals, playing in five of their matches, losing to eventual winners Australia.

He later coached his domestic team, the Cheetahs, before going into business.

