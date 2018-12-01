 
South Africa 1.12.2018

Stage 1 load shedding begins

Citizen reporter
iStock image.

The parastatal’s priority is for South Africans to have a good start to their week, and they don’t care that Beyonce is in town.

Despite endless requests from South Africans for Eskom not to embarrass us in front of our American guests, it seems the parastatal will go ahead and do exactly that.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe announced that stage 1 load shedding would be implemented as the power grid would remain constrained throughout the weekend.

“With the diesel generators and pumped scheme storage dams having been used long and hard over the course of this week, Eskom will use the weekend to replenish the diesel tanks and water reservoirs to ensure a better start in the new week,” he said.

Earlier today Eskom confirmed that it had begun implementing stage 1 rotational load shedding.

According to a statement, it will be implemented from 9h00 until 22H00 and residents are urged to treat all power outlets as though they were live, even during the outage.

The power utility has also urged residents to continue to use power sparingly.

