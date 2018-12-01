Eskom escalates load shedding to Stage 2

Power utility Eskom will have to shed an additional 1,000MW from the grid on Saturday after starting with Stage 1 load shedding from 9am.

They have lost an additional generating unit and and failed to return other units to service.

Stage 2 kicks in from 4pm, so check the schedules for how you will be affected.

#PowerAlert UPDATE: Due to continued pressure on the national grid, #Eskom will implement stage 2 #loadshedding from 4pm to 10pm Today. Apologies for the inconvenience and uncertainty that this is causing. Eskom will continue to provide regular updates on this matter. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 1, 2018

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe announced on Saturday morning that Stage 1 load shedding would be implemented as the power grid would remain constrained throughout the weekend.

“With the diesel generators and pumped scheme storage dams having been used long and hard over the course of this week, Eskom will use the weekend to replenish the diesel tanks and water reservoirs to ensure a better start in the new week,” he said.

ALERT: The national power grid is expected to remain constrained through the weekend, with a high probability of the implementation of stage 1 loadshedding tomorrow and on Sunday. — Eskom Spokesperson (@KhuluPhasiwe) November 30, 2018

Earlier today Eskom confirmed that it had begun implementing stage 1 rotational load shedding.

According to a statement, it will be implemented from 9h00 until 22H00 and residents are urged to treat all power outlets as though they were live, even during the outage.

The power utility has also urged residents to continue to use power sparingly.

