South Africa 1.12.2018 02:48 pm

Eskom escalates load shedding to Stage 2

Citizen reporter
iStock image.

The parastatal has apologised for the inconvenience.

Power utility Eskom will have to shed an additional 1,000MW from the grid on Saturday after starting with Stage 1 load shedding from 9am.

They have lost an additional generating unit and and failed to return other units to service.

Stage 2 kicks in from 4pm, so check the schedules for how you will be affected.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe announced on Saturday morning that Stage 1 load shedding would be implemented as the power grid would remain constrained throughout the weekend.

“With the diesel generators and pumped scheme storage dams having been used long and hard over the course of this week, Eskom will use the weekend to replenish the diesel tanks and water reservoirs to ensure a better start in the new week,” he said.

Earlier today Eskom confirmed that it had begun implementing stage 1 rotational load shedding.

According to a statement, it will be implemented from 9h00 until 22H00 and residents are urged to treat all power outlets as though they were live, even during the outage.

The power utility has also urged residents to continue to use power sparingly.

