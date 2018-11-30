Strike action leaves a trail of destruction in Boksburg

A group of people believed to be part of an ongoing plastics industry strike stormed Jet Park and destroyed properties, including trucks and light motor vehicles, on Friday morning, reports Boksburg Advertiser.

According to a source who claimed he witnessed the destruction, the group arrived in the area and started throwing petrol bombs at passing trucks and light motor vehicles driving along the area.

ALSO READ: Numsa accuses plastics industry of intimidation tactics

“The attack lasted for a few minutes and the group ran away before the police arrived,” said the witness.

Paramedics were on the scene, with a medical helicopter dispatched to Jet Park.

The Advertiser is waiting for comment from law enforcement.

The Advertiser is aware of a strike that is happening in Jet Park today (November 30). On the video received a truck has been set alight. pic.twitter.com/tsaqK3Lb2N — Boksburg Advertiser (@BoksburgNews) November 30, 2018

Public violence in Jet Park Boksburg. pic.twitter.com/wwbtOQlkbM — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 30, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.