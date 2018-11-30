EFF-led UniZulu SRC dissolved amid misconduct allegations

In a statement issued on Thursday, the University of Zululand announced it had taken a resolution to dissolve the student representative council (SRC) after a dozen of its members were implicated in misconduct allegations.

The university did not immediately name the students, reports Times Live.

The council was lead by the Economic Freedom Fighters Students’ Command who, over three months ago, took what has been hailed as a major victory.

After the EFF’s win, the leader of UniZulu’s student command, Nontobeko Zulu was elected SRC president in October. Eight other EFFSC members were elected with her on to the 15-person council.

The statement read: “They were found not fit to stand office and to be student leaders when 12 of the 15 were implicated in serious misconduct. An administrator will be appointed from the three SRC members who were not implicated in committing the misconduct. Consultations are underway with the three to determine who would be appointed as the administrator and the announcement will be communicated to all students once the process is finalised.”

Speaking to the publication, the university’s director of communications and marketing, Gcina Nhleko-Mduli, said the university would meet on Friday morning to finalise the matter, adding that it was currently an internal process and the police had not been involved because the university couldn’t lay a charge on behalf of a third party.

EFF KZN chair Vusi Khoza confirmed that he had spoken to the students about the allegations and was awaiting their response.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.