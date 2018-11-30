Trevor Noah launches crowdfunding campaign for SA education

Trevor Noah has launched a crowdfunding campaign on SA platform BackABuddy, challenging people both in South Africa and all over the world to donate money towards education in South Africa.

The South African-born, US-based comedian and Daily Show host has pledged to match all donations rand for rand up to R2 million.

The campaign, dubbed Trevor’s Challenge, was launched earlier this week to coincide with Giving Tuesday, a global day held to encourage charity, falling right after the less selfless global days Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Giving Tuesday, which doesn’t seem to be celebrated widely in South Africa yet, is now over. The opportunity to give money to Noah’s campaign, however, which has so far raised over R80,000, is still available.

In a YouTube video, Noah thanks those who have supported his Trevor Noah foundation so far, and encourages people to donate to his crowdfunding campaign. The foundation was established last year in an attempt to improve the state of education in SA.

The campaign has seen donations from both South Africans and overseas donors. It seeks to raise the level of resources available to South African schoolchildren, especially when it comes to all things digital.

“When my mother bought me a computer, it changed my world,” says Noah in the write-up accompanying the campaign. “It gave me opportunities I could never have dreamed of. It changed my life.”

You can donate to the campaign here.

