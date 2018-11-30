Mandla and wife welcome twins ahead of Mandela Global Citizen concert

Global icon Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela and his wife Nosekeni Rabia welcomed twins on Sunday ahead of the Global Citizen concert aimed at honouring the former president.

In a short statement released on Friday, the two said they were “overjoyed by our new bundle of joy”.

“Mandela is now a big brother, and Mvezo Komkhulu is about to hear the pitter-patter of little feet again. Our family is growing by 20 more fingers and 20 more toes. The Royal House of Mandela is truly grateful for these blessings, Alhamdulillah. Jummah Mubarak!”

Mandla Mandela and his wife Rabia Mandela announce the birth of twins. pic.twitter.com/NskcTuEsA4 — Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) November 30, 2018

The news comes just two days before millions of people across the world celebrate the centenary of Nelson Mandela on December 2.

The Global Citizen concert celebrating Madiba’s 100 years since birth will be held in Johannesburg and features international superstars like Beyonce, Jay Z, Pharell Williams, and local acts like Cassper Nyovest and Shomajozi.

(Compiled by Batandwa Malingo)

