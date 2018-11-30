 
menu
South Africa 30.11.2018 01:38 pm

Mandla and wife welcome twins ahead of Mandela Global Citizen concert

Citizen reporter
GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 27: Chief Mandla Mandela with his grandfather Nelson Mandela share some jokes on March 27, 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa.Picture: Gallo Images

GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 27: Chief Mandla Mandela with his grandfather Nelson Mandela share some jokes on March 27, 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa.Picture: Gallo Images

The news comes just two days before millions of people across the world celebrate the centenary of the former president on December 2.

Global icon Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela and his wife Nosekeni Rabia welcomed twins on Sunday ahead of the Global Citizen concert aimed at honouring the former president.

In a short statement released on Friday, the two said they were “overjoyed by our new bundle of joy”.

“Mandela is now a big brother, and Mvezo Komkhulu is about to hear the pitter-patter of little feet again. Our family is growing by 20 more fingers and 20 more toes. The Royal House of Mandela is truly grateful for these blessings, Alhamdulillah. Jummah Mubarak!”

The news comes just two days before millions of people across the world celebrate the centenary of Nelson Mandela on December 2.

The Global Citizen concert celebrating Madiba’s 100 years since birth will be held in Johannesburg and features international superstars like Beyonce, Jay Z, Pharell Williams, and local acts like Cassper Nyovest and Shomajozi.

(Compiled by Batandwa Malingo)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Bey and Jay restrict Global Citizen performance broadcast 30.11.2018
Global Citizen releases star-studded EP 30.11.2018
Local activist seeks EFF’s help to sue Global Citizen 28.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.