Gayton McKenzie and Bloem community ‘idibala’ for service delivery

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie on Thursday joined protesters in Bloemfontein in a march for service delivery.

The businessman-politician announced on Twitter in September that he would be leaving Joburg for good to live in the Free State.

He said at the time: “I took a big decision, I’m going back home, I wanna thank the City of Gold, you made my dream come true, I came for the pot of gold, I found it, I’m going back to the Free State to go share it and making sure that no child back home should travel so far in order to realise a dream.”

He has been on tour in the province, in a bid to visit every town “to help fix the province”. McKenzie said since his arrival in the province two weeks ago, he had given 150 young people work opportunities.

“We can’t have all these minerals and vast stretch of land in the Free State yet our people are living like paupers,” he said.

The Free State community seems to have welcomed the PA leader, after he tweeted that his first meeting attracted 2,000 people when he was only expecting 200.

According to McKenzie, the 2019 elections will elevate smaller parties such as his because the South African public has finally realised big parties will not transform their lives.

“Big parties have shown that they lack ideas to totally transform the economy for the benefit of the majority,” he said.

The businessman apparently has plans to be the Free State premier.

McKenzie on Thursday joined the march in central Bloemfontein and invited community members to come out in their numbers.

The marchers seem to have been marching to the beat of King Monada’s Malwedhe as the PA leader posted a picture of himself doing the idibala challenge.

