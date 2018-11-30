Soccer fans rake in millions for Durban

Durban Tourism announced this week that the city had seen a direct spend of R80 million with a GDP contribution of R126 million during the Telkom Knockout Semi-Final Match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, which was played at Moses Mabhida over the weekend.

The city came under fire last week after it revealed it would spend about R3.6 million on four public viewing areas set up to accommodate soccer lovers who could not make it to the stadium, reports Berea Mail.

ALSO READ: KZN gets Durban to London direct flight route

Providing a feedback presentation to the executive committee on Tuesday, the senior marketing manager of Durban Tourism, Sbusiso Zondi, said the key media benefits were destination exposure, township products promotion, promoting the festive season, as well as the summer love campaign. Elaborating on other benefits for the city, he said there was a direct spend of R80 million with a GDP contribution of R126 million.

“Also, 6,700 temporary jobs were created. Value chain beneficiaries included restaurants, hotels, guest houses, B&B’s, informal traders, as well as transport, namely airlines, taxis, and travel operators. At Sbu’s Lounge, there were 1,000 in attendance with an approximate spend of R500,000 and 80 jobs created. At Artizen Lounge, there were 800 guests with an approximate spend of R450,000 and 100 jobs created. At Max’s Lifestyle, there were 5,500 people with an approximate spend of R900,000 and 200 jobs created as a result. Finally, at Eyadini Lounge there were 6,000 people with an approximate spend of R1 million and 250 jobs created.”

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede applauded the South African police service, metro police, and other security agencies for working together to ensure order, while deputy mayor Fawzia Peer congratulated officials for a job well done in organising the logistics of the match. A letter from Professor Ronnie Schloss from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) sent to the city was also read out during the meeting. The letter stated: “What a good advert for Durban, South Africa, and the PSL. The match was watched by millions of people in South Africa and millions more in Africa and Europe which went off without a major hitch and no major incidents. I believe that the introduction of the public viewing areas was a great success. On behalf of the league and the soccer public, I wish to thank the municipality for assisting in making this event possible and a great success.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.