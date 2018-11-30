Nsfas extends deadline after receiving 363,000 applications for 2019

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has revealed that it received 363,000 applications for 2019 and would extend its deadline from Friday, November 30, to Sunday, December 2.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the scheme said the opportunity to apply was applicable to all South African citizens who wished to enrol for the first time in 2019 and returning South African students who were never funded by Nsfas for undergraduate studies.

“The Nsfas website will stop accepting the online application at midnight on Sunday, December 2, and no late applications will be received thereafter. This weekend extension is only applicable to online applications and not applicable to applications that are dropped at the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) nationwide.

“Prospective students wishing to apply for Nsfas should do so by visiting our website www.nsfas.org.za. The Nsfas application portal is handling over 5,000 users simultaneously, who can all submit their applications within 10 minutes from the period they login into the @mynsfas self-service portal. The weekend window should be used as an opportunity for those with missing supporting documents to submit.”

The student funding body also encouraged all new applicants to ensure they attach all the necessary documents the first time – (certified copies of ID for both parents/guardians and the applicant, proof of income, and a signed consent form).

“At present, we have 49,000 applicants that require supporting documents or are having to resubmit due to the poor quality of the documents submitted. We hope that applicants will use this weekend to ensure that they submit everything required so that their funding decision is not delayed. Those that must resubmit documents should do so speedily. Nsfas has received 363,000 application by 06:00am today [November 30, 2018].”

(Compiled by Batandwa Malingo)

