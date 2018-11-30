Brazen ATM thief caught inside Durban CBD bank

Armed response officers swiftly arrested a brazen ATM thief, who had managed to crawl into a bank in the Durban CBD on Thursday morning, reports Rising Sun Overport.

Community and media liaison officer of Blue Security Andreas Mathios said their officers responded to an alarm activation and attended the scene in Anton Lembede Street at about 4.30am.

“When the officers arrived at the bank, they found the suspects had removed the entire front panel of an ATM machine and one suspect who had climbed through the opening was still inside the bank,” he explained.

It is unclear how the suspect managed to remove the panel, as no tools other than a piece of wood were found at the scene of the crime. “The officers ordered the suspect to come out of the bank. They arrested the suspect and handed him over to the Durban Central SAPS at the scene,” Mathios added. He said it appeared that at least two suspects had targeted the ATM machine. “The money canisters in the machine were still intact, although it appeared as if the suspects may have used a crowbar to try and open them up,” Mathios explained. The security company urged business owners to be vigilant, as various business armed robberies have been reported across the city recently.

