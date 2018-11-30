 
South Africa 30.11.2018 12:06 pm

Missing fisherman’s body found at Ballito beach

Erica Abrahams
Marco van Wyk with his first wahoo last year. Photo: Facebook

Two fishermen discovered the body early on Friday morning.

The body of a fisherman who went missing on Thursday was found at Christmas Bay Beach in Sheffield early on Friday morning, reports North Coast Courier.

Ballito resident Marco van Wyk, who is believed to have been in his late 60s, went missing after he had gone out spearfishing yesterday.

Last night, his family found his car in the parking lot of the beach and his float was discovered floating in the water, but there was no sign of him.

IPSS Medical Rescue’s Paul Herbst said two fishermen noticed the body at around 7am on Friday morning.

“He was found at the bottom of the seabank, not too far from where he had gone missing.”

