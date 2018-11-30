Mother of Krugersdorp murder-suicide victim speaks out

On the afternoon of November 22, a 62-year-old man shot himself after shooting his 18-year-old girlfriend at an estate in Muldersdrift.

Cecilia Smith, the mother of the deceased Annie Aylward, spoke to Krugersdorp News exclusively, however, she was not able to provide any details of the devastating incident.

According to Cecilia, the 62-year-old man consistently made Annie feel exceptionally special. However, their relationship hit a rocky spot four months ago.

It was only at about 2pm of November 23 that Annie’s parents were informed of her death.

She leaves her parents, Cecilia Smith and Alwyn Aylward, as well as her three sisters, a brother, and a stepsister.

Her funeral will be held on Friday at 2pm at Connexo, which is situated at 85 Kingdon Street, Quellerie Park.

