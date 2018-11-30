 
menu
Celebrities 30.11.2018 10:59 am

Eskom, don’t embarrass us in front of Beyoncé, says Twitter

Citizen reporter
Singer Beyonce Knowles is one of few women to headline top 2018 music festivals

Singer Beyonce Knowles is one of few women to headline top 2018 music festivals

The power utility has been blasted for its timing after the return of load shedding was announced.

South Africans have expressed dismay at the return of load shedding.

Some have noted that it was unusual for the planned power outages to take place in summer when strain on the grid should be substantially less. Others have noted with despair the closeness to December, a month when work is winding down for many South Africans and power is a valuable commodity in preparation for the holiday season.

READ MORE: Beyoncé in Braam, Bryanston, and Harties?

Eskom, meanwhile, maintains that it must ease strain on the grid to avoid a total blackout, announcing on Friday that there would likely be stage 2 load shedding between 9am and 10pm.

But South Africans have another reason for cursing Eskom’s timing. Beyoncé has arrived in South Africa alongside her husband Jay Z for the Global Citizen festival at FNB stadium on Sunday, and people have taken to Twitter to lash out at the power utility for their decision to “embarrass us” by implementing load shedding while the “queen” is visiting.

The Knowles-Carter family was spotted on Thursday at Lanseria airport.

One Twitter user posted a video of what appeared to be Beyoncé emerging from a private jet.

It’s unclear whether the chart-topping pop queen and her almost-as-famous rapper husband will be staying in an area that will be hit by the dreaded load shedding.

While just a guess, it’s probable that the calibre of accommodation the pair are staying at will be equipped with a generator or some other solution for when the lights go off.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
UPDATE: Stage 2 load shedding under way, Eskom says 30.11.2018
S&P maintains Eskom’s CCC+ credit rating 29.11.2018
Stage 1 loadshedding to be implemented – Eskom 29.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.