Eskom, don’t embarrass us in front of Beyoncé, says Twitter

South Africans have expressed dismay at the return of load shedding.

Some have noted that it was unusual for the planned power outages to take place in summer when strain on the grid should be substantially less. Others have noted with despair the closeness to December, a month when work is winding down for many South Africans and power is a valuable commodity in preparation for the holiday season.

Eskom, meanwhile, maintains that it must ease strain on the grid to avoid a total blackout, announcing on Friday that there would likely be stage 2 load shedding between 9am and 10pm.

But South Africans have another reason for cursing Eskom’s timing. Beyoncé has arrived in South Africa alongside her husband Jay Z for the Global Citizen festival at FNB stadium on Sunday, and people have taken to Twitter to lash out at the power utility for their decision to “embarrass us” by implementing load shedding while the “queen” is visiting.

Beyoncé is in the country. Please don’t embarrass us, @Eskom_SA !!! https://t.co/aW7nmYas4k — Nhlanhla Mchunu (@NhlanhlaMchunu0) November 29, 2018

Beyonce is here, oprah is here. No respect for abavakashi #loadshedding #Sandton — rhee-neNosisa (@rheene) November 30, 2018

Imagine having loadshedding with Beyonce in the country ????. Can't they postpone it to next weekend? https://t.co/ruAkAPjWd8 — Tlowane Lekgati la Mamphela (@Dodlonkie) November 30, 2018

The Knowles-Carter family was spotted on Thursday at Lanseria airport.

One Twitter user posted a video of what appeared to be Beyoncé emerging from a private jet.

It’s unclear whether the chart-topping pop queen and her almost-as-famous rapper husband will be staying in an area that will be hit by the dreaded load shedding.

While just a guess, it’s probable that the calibre of accommodation the pair are staying at will be equipped with a generator or some other solution for when the lights go off.

