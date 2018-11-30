Vodacom lambasted for EFF ‘abusers of democracy’ image

An image posted by a guest at the 2018 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards has landed network provider Vodacom in hot water after they were accused of taking a stance against the EFF.

So @Vodacom took all journalists in one room with an Askari @mavusomsimang to influence them and tell them what angle they should take when dealing with @Julius_S_Malema and @FloydShivambu It seems like we must stop playing according to the rules nd also play dirty#VJOY18 pic.twitter.com/4SGePz1RGd — Thabiso ???? (@Thabisoo_T) November 29, 2018

Now that @Vodacom has taken a political posture against the @EFFSouthAfrica, it is only fair that the EFF takes a political stance against this WMC. EFF officials who have Vodacom contracts, and there are many, should cancel them. pic.twitter.com/4h1xT2k0o8 — #SinuousLinesDesign (@Sentletse) November 30, 2018

What awards are these ???? — D_Pressed ???? (@velile23) November 29, 2018

While most Twitter users who saw the image were quick to condemn Vodacom, others were more open to finding out the context surrounding the display of the image before judging.

I don't believe this. There are many fake news at the moment. Lets not jump into conclusions. I think…! — ThEmBa (@thelissa73) November 30, 2018

Sentletse diragalang golo fa? This picture doesn’t tell us the whole story. Was this not @Vodacom’s Journalist of the Year Awards?? Mare o dingalo Sinous Lines! https://t.co/nxp88XGAyZ — Thabiso TT Tema (@ThabisoTema) November 30, 2018

Vodacom sponsors the #VJOY18 every year.

It has no control over what guests say or not say. It offers a platform for journalists to be appreciated.

Its thugs like Mavuso who abuse the platform. — Free King Dalindyebo (@Spiwo) November 29, 2018

A Vodacom spokesperson confirmed to the Citizen that the image was shown as part of a keynote address delivered by Corruption Watch chairperson Mavuso Msimang at the awards ceremony.

“Vodacom believes in freedom of expression and would not censor Mr Msimang’s views; or those of other opinion makers. Vodacom is against discrimination and bigotry in all their manifestations, including race, age, gender, disability, religion, sexual orientation, and political thought,” added the spokesperson.

2/2 Vodacom is against discrimination and bigotry in all their manifestations, including race, age, gender, disability, religion, sexual orientation and political thought. — Vodacom (@Vodacom) November 30, 2018

Many were disappointed by the brevity of the statement and EFF supporters vowed to port their numbers to other networks or to take other action against Vodacom.

They're not even apologising nor addressing the issue pic.twitter.com/uWx5BQ61ef — moo venda (@shonie_SA) November 30, 2018

Is that it ? pic.twitter.com/2x1XmhA77b — Tweet soul (@Tweet_Soul) November 30, 2018

So @Vodacom has now declared war against a black revolution and black emancipation. This cannot be allowed in Mzansi !!#VJOY18 — Thadishe Pediguy???????? (@thadishe) November 30, 2018

Enter @Vodacom into the fray. Since when do companies enter the political space? #VJOY18 — Motsamai (@Serintlha) November 30, 2018

Time to port from vodacom to another network — Ntsako Shivambu (@ntsakosnr0) November 30, 2018

I am porting my number to Telkom bye bye Voda — Lekepe Trading – Lekepe Financial Group (@MankgeThe1st) November 30, 2018

Save for a retweet of one of the original tweets posted last night and the following tweet from EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, the EFF has yet to formally address the matter.

Fighters don’t be surprised when @Vodacom gathers journalists to strategies on how to deal with EFF. It just means our fight is right where it belongs, in the belly of the beast: #WhiteMonopolyCapitalism We would not be doing well if they were not all uniting against us #Asijiki pic.twitter.com/VHUgLgGse5 — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 30, 2018

