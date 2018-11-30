 
South Africa 30.11.2018 09:09 am

UPDATE: Stage 2 load shedding under way, Eskom says

Charles Cilliers
A freight train leaves the Eskom power plant in Hendrina on February 22, 2018, after having discharged its load of coal. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP)

Eskom said overnight it lost additional units.

The power utility tweeted this morning that it had “lost units” and would probably be implementing load shedding today, from 9am until 10pm.

It said this would only be implemented if absolutely necessary, and is the alternative to a dangerous total blackout.

It then tweeted that Stage 2 began at 9am.

Eskom implemented Stage 1 load shedding on Thursday. It has warned that the country will likely see more planned outages for the remainder of the year.

The parastatal in effect admitted earlier this month it hadn’t made provision for enough coal to keep all its power stations going due to a number of operational challenges.

Eskom customers can visit Eskom or contact the utility’s customer care centre on 0860 037 566 for a load shedding schedule.

  • Stage 2 allows for up to 2000 MW of the national load to be shed. It is twice as severe as stage 1.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

