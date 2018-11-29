Zuma says his name is now synonymous with corruption thanks to NPA

Former president Jacob Zuma is due back in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday, November 30, for one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering, and 12 counts of fraud relating to his involvement in the controversial arms deal in the 1990s.

IOL reports that in an affidavit filed with the Durban High Court which forms part of his application to halt legal proceedings in his corruption case, the former president said the National Prosecuting Authority planned a public and media campaign meant to make him synonymous with corruption.

Zuma was quoted as saying in his affidavit that since he was charged, he has become a scapegoat for those seeking to carry out sophisticated looting of state resources “while they lull society into believing that they act in its interests”.

Zuma’s argument is reportedly that the continuation of the case would violate his rights and that the way he is being treated is unfair.

“If there was ever a case in post-apartheid South Africa with the most grotesque violation of the rights of an accused, my prosecution is such a case,” Zuma was quoted as saying in the affidavit.

Meanwhile, members of the Black First Land First (BLF) – one of Zuma’s vocal supporters – will be at the court on Friday to show the former president support.

BLF and its president Andile Mngxitama have continued to be present at court ever since Zuma made his first appearance.

The organisation’s deputy leader Zanele Lwana confirmed on Twitter that members of BLF would be in KZN tomorrow to support Zuma.

Lwana tweeted: “On our way to the land of the Zulu-speaking people. Our comrades in the struggle. We are going to be present and counted, amongst the natives who never abandoned President Zuma when he was under attack from colonialists and modern day slave catchers. The father of RET [Radical Economic Transformation].”

On our way to the Land of the Zulu speaking people. Our comrades in the struggle. We are going to be present & counted, amongst the natives who never abandoned President Zuma when he was under attack frm colonialists and modern day slave catchers. The father of RET#HandsOffZuma pic.twitter.com/tQfOBz0iWW — ZaneleLwana (@ZaneleLwana) November 29, 2018

Let's go out in numbers to support the people's President, comrade Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma when he appears in Pietermaritzburg high court on the 30th November 2018 (Friday). #WenzenuZuma #WeStandWithZuma #HandsOffZuma #ZumaChargesMustBeDropped pic.twitter.com/FkLdvmAFWz — #OneMillionPadsCampaign (@MajavuThabiso) November 28, 2018

