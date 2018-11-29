Zille agrees with AfriForum on consequences of land expropriation

Afrikaner lobby group AfriForum on Thursday attended a session of the UN Forum on Minority Issues in Geneva, Switzerland, to garner support against land expropriation without compensation.

AfriForum’s deputy CEO Alana Bailey told the gathering that, although the group was busy fighting against the amendment of the constitution, international pressure was also necessary.

Among other consequences, Bailey said: “All South Africans will face a dark future if this process of expropriation without compensation will be carried out.”

She said the programme would affect the country economically.

“Damage has already been done. International investors are deterred by policy uncertainty regarding property rights in the country. Property prices are falling and farmers are reluctant to develop farm infrastructure, which has a negative impact on food security. Credit rating agencies such as Moody’s, financial institutions (including the International Monetary Fund), opinion makers, and financial experts have all announced concerns, supported by reliable research results.”

Read more: Afriforum vs party on land reform starts in high court

In a separate conversation, Western Cape premier Helen Zille found herself in agreement with AfriForum’s sentiments when one of her followers told her land expropriation was a step in the right direction.

Zille said that South Africa had to rid itself of a mindset of low growth if it wanted to compete meaningfully with other developing economies.

“Otherwise we will be overtaken by other African countries, one by one. That isn’t inevitable if we build oil and gas and other sectors,” she said.

However, Zille, responding to her follower, said for this to be achieved, the government had to forget about land expropriation without compensation.

“Land ownership underpins the banking system, which underpins the economy. Without security of tenure the entire modern economy collapses. Don’t say you weren’t warned,” she argued.

According to her, should expropriation without compensation go ahead, we will end up with “zero economy”.

