Mashaba threatens journalists with defamation case

The DA’s Johannesburg mayor, former hair magnate Herman Mashaba, has lashed out at investigative journalist unit amaBhungane for its story alleging that the EFF was given a lucrative R1 billion contract in return for agreeing to work with the mayor and his administration, led by the DA.

The mayor told journalists Micah Reddy and Stefaans Brümmer that they “run the risk of facing a deformation case” (sic). The tweet was retweeted by, among others, EFF leader Julius Malema.

“You will learn a hard lesson by relying on unfounded sources,” Mashaba warned the journalists.

In other tweets, Mashaba emphasised the seriousness of amaBhungane’s allegations, and highlighted what he called “the efforts of the multi-party government to clean-up the inherited mess of fraud, corruption, and maladministration”.

The Citizen reported earlier on Thursday that the city of Johannesburg released a statement saying that the matter would be investigated. The statement also included a strong rejection of the claims made in the story by Mashaba.

Mashaba posted the statement on Twitter, and it can be read below.

Kindly note that you run the risk of facing a deformation case against what you have just tweeted. You will learn a hard lesson by relying on unfounded sources https://t.co/OSCxa4x3sC — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 29, 2018

I have noted with great concern a tweet published by AmaBhungane today, alleging a kick back being provided to the EFF in connection with the award of a R 1 billion fleet contract. https://t.co/4BC5lNUxyH — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 29, 2018

Allegations of this nature are extremely serious, as are the efforts of the multi-party government to clean-up the inherited mess of fraud, corruption and maladministration. pic.twitter.com/m3wMBUaeyG — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 29, 2018

Our efforts to combat corruption to date have seen me taking action even against Members of my own Mayoral Committee, because the efforts know no political orientation. I will not allow any political consideration to tarnish my reputation nor that of the multi-party government. — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 29, 2018

I reiterate my statement issued earlier today, that I take the claims made by AmaBhugane seriously and have commissioned an independent forensic investigation overseen by General Shadrack Sibiya. pic.twitter.com/kqirVF2MYQ — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 29, 2018

