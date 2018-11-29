 
South Africa 29.11.2018 03:57 pm

Mashaba threatens journalists with defamation case

Daniel Friedman
Mashaba speaks at the Field Band Foundation's 20th birthday on 26 October 2017. Image: Field Band Foundation website

The Johannesburg mayor warns journalists they will ‘learn a hard lesson’ for making what he calls unfounded allegations.

The DA’s Johannesburg mayor, former hair magnate Herman Mashaba, has lashed out at investigative journalist unit amaBhungane for its story alleging that the EFF was given a lucrative R1 billion contract in return for agreeing to work with the mayor and his administration, led by the DA.

The mayor told journalists Micah Reddy and Stefaans Brümmer that they “run the risk of facing a deformation case” (sic). The tweet was retweeted by, among others, EFF leader Julius Malema.

“You will learn a hard lesson by relying on unfounded sources,” Mashaba warned the journalists.

READ MORE: Mashaba to investigate kickbacks allegedly received by EFF in R1bn Joburg contract

In other tweets, Mashaba emphasised the seriousness of amaBhungane’s allegations, and highlighted what he called “the efforts of the multi-party government to clean-up the inherited mess of fraud, corruption, and maladministration”.

The Citizen reported earlier on Thursday that the city of Johannesburg released a statement saying that the matter would be investigated. The statement also included a strong rejection of the claims made in the story by Mashaba.

Mashaba posted the statement on Twitter, and it can be read below.

