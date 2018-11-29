 
South Africa 29.11.2018 02:41 pm

Bogus health inspectors target Ekurhuleni spaza shops

Roedolf Walker
Mpho Ebeneza Spaza owner Nkhesani Mbombi serve Democratic Alliance Gauteng Premier Candidate, Solly Msimanga at her Spaza Shop in Johannesburg, 11 September 2018, as part of listening Tour to Ivory Park and also to engage with residents of Ivory Park and unemployed youth on issues they face on a daily basis.The tour began by engaging with commuters at the MTN Taxi Rank. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Executive mayor Clr Mzwandile Mashina condemned their actions in the strongest possible terms.

The city of Ekurhuleni has noticed that bogus health inspectors are “inspecting” various spaza shops in the area, reports Alberton Record.

Some of the spaza shops that have been visited by the imposters reported being robbed of their goods. Masina reiterated that the city’s environmental health practitioners would not steal from residents.

City of Ekurhuleni environmental health practitioners are issued with identity cards that bear their photos and office telephone numbers.

Residents who wish to verify the authenticity of practitioners can call the city’s health and social development offices. The regional office can be reached at 011 999 0347/8 or 011 999 5737 or 011 999 0530.

