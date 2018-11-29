Bogus health inspectors target Ekurhuleni spaza shops

The city of Ekurhuleni has noticed that bogus health inspectors are “inspecting” various spaza shops in the area, reports Alberton Record.

Executive mayor Clr Mzwandile Mashina condemned their actions in the strongest possible terms.

Some of the spaza shops that have been visited by the imposters reported being robbed of their goods. Masina reiterated that the city’s environmental health practitioners would not steal from residents.

City of Ekurhuleni environmental health practitioners are issued with identity cards that bear their photos and office telephone numbers.

Residents who wish to verify the authenticity of practitioners can call the city’s health and social development offices. The regional office can be reached at 011 999 0347/8 or 011 999 5737 or 011 999 0530.

