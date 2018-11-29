Mother electrocuted while taking bath with toddler

A 20-year-old woman in Bezuidenhout Valley was found dead in the bathtub after being electrocuted on November 10, reports Joburg East Express.

An inquest docket has been opened with Jeppe SAPS and officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

The woman had reportedly been taking a bath with her child at the time of the incident. Her identity has been withheld to protect her family.

Jeppe SAPS spokesperson Capt Richard Munyai said: “An inquest was opened after police were called to the address of the deceased in Bez Valley.

“When they arrived, they found a woman lying in the bath, and it was discovered that she had been electrocuted. Paramedics were on hand but nothing could be done to save her as she’d already succumbed to her injuries. She was certified dead on the scene.”

Munyai said loose and faulty wiring in the home may have led to the accident.

The woman’s child was unharmed and is in the care of family.

“The case is still under investigation, but we’re currently treating the case as an accident,” concluded Munyai.

