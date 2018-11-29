Notorious Quantum gang arrested

Six suspects have been linked to the notorious group popularly known as the Quantum gang.

The gang terrorised police stations in the Tshwane central cluster where they committed several business robberies at fast food outlets, tuck shops, garages, and smaller businesses such as salons.

The gang would often rob more than one business a night.

Brooklyn spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach said that, during an operation by the Mamelodi East cluster, police arrested the six suspects in Lusaka.

“Cigarettes and cellphones that were taken during numerous business robberies were confiscated. The white Toyota Quantum minibus that was used during the robberies was recovered. Clothing [was] confiscated as evidence.” Various types of ammunition and magazines were also found and confiscated.

Police said the suspects were seen in video footage during the robberies wearing the same clothing confiscated.

Cluster commander for Tshwane Central, Major-General Yvonne Botsheleng, lauded the officers for stopping the gang.

The suspects, who will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate Court soon, are linked to 30 criminal cases.

They are facing charges of business robberies and possession of suspected stolen goods.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.