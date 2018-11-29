Armed robbers target Benoni child care agency

An armed robbery took place at the Actonville Child and Family Welfare Society (ACFWS) last Tuesday, reports Benoni City Times.

Two suspects made way with petty cash of R3,000, two laptops, five handbags, jewellery valued at an undisclosed amount and the keys to three vehicles.

According to Actonville SAPS spokesperson Capt Pheello Mothapo, an employee of ACFWS arrived at the premises when she and the receptionist at the front desk were confronted by the suspects.

“According to the complainant, the suspects appeared to be clients so they let them in,” explained Mothapo.

“One of the suspects then pointed a firearm at the employees and pushed them into an office away from the entrance.

“They then commanded the women to take off their jewellery and give them the keys to the safe.

“Upon finding no safe on the premises, the suspects proceeded to rob the victims of possessions that were in sight and then fled the scene.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Actonville SAPS on 011 964 6000 or call 10111.

