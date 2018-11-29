Stage 1 loadshedding to be implemented – Eskom

Power utility Eskom said on Thursday it would implement stage 1 rotational load shedding from 12pm until 10pm.

In a statement, Eskom said: “Customers are advised to keep checking their load shedding schedules on the Eskom website or municipal websites to determine when they are due to get loadshedding.”

Eskom customers can visit http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za or contact the utility’s customer care centre on 0860 037 566 for a load shedding schedule.

“Stage 1 rotational loadshedding requires 1000MW to be loadshed nationwide. Loadshedding is conducted as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout,” Eskom’s statement reads.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to use electricity sparingly to ease the demand for electricity and to switch off geysers, non-essential lighting, and electrical appliances.

“Eskom will provide regular updates on the status of the power system through all the media platforms.”

