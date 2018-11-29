Parktown Boys coach convicted of sex crimes faces 23 years in prison

Collan Rex, the Parktown Boys water-polo coach who was convicted of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Rex was handed a 20 year sentence for sexual assault as well as an additional three years for the 12 common assault charges.

The High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court handed down the sentence on Thursday after a minor delay. They had been expected to sentence Rex on Tuesday.

Rex who was found guilty of sexually assaulting teenage boys at the Johannesburg school.

In September, Rex was found guilty of the 144 sexual assault counts and 12 common assault counts, but the court acquitted him of more than 140 other counts — including charges of attempted murder, rape, sexual grooming and exposing minors to pornography — due to a lack of evidence.

During the trial, Rex pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault, however, the 22-year-old pleaded not guilty to a further 183 counts‚ including one charge of rape‚ 110 of attempted murder‚ and 55 of sexual assault amongst others.

Last week, the Parktown boys headmaster Malcolm Williams said they were hopeful that the matter would be finalised soon.

“This is important because of our focus on the welfare of the boys affected, and their families, and how the protracted nature of this case has made things very difficult for them. We must remember that the first postponement created the added difficulty of the boys having to write their November examinations without this process having been completed, not in any way ideal,” said Williams.

He said that this last step in the process will bring closure to what has been a most difficult time for all who have been involved – especially for those directly involved in the court case.

“We applaud the courage and integrity of the boys who have come forward to report past incidents of abuse, initiation and racism,” said Williams.

“We trust you received our communication on Monday, International Men’s Day, as part for our determination to address constructively the many challenging issues we face as a society, and the role of men in particular in that society. I repeat our commitment below to fostering a revised concept of Manliness at our school and by extension, in our community.”

