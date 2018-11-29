SA gets own ‘Fearless Girl’ statue

Last year the Fearless Girl statue by Kristen Visbal took its place on Wall Street, standing defiantly and staring down New York’s bronze Charging Bull.

This week South Africa’s own Fearless Girl was unveiled at RMB’s Sandton campus.

Commissioned by RMB and created by Cape Town-based artist Marieke Prinsloo-Rowe, the artwork shows an African teenage girl walking alongside a contemporary concrete lion. The lion doubles up as a functional bench, and invites viewers to sit and contemplate the ideals inherent in “fearless femininity”.

Having been inspired by Wall Street’s Fearless Girl, RMB envisioned a life-sized and Afro-centric version of the artwork that would speak to the values of individuality, courage and strength.

RMB CEO James Formby explained that when RMB invests in the arts, it was also investing in the lives of young artists and communities and contributing towards the growth of the overall creative economy.

And when it came to transformation in the workplace, art could be a leading factor in how a company and its workforce communicated.

Fearless Girl complements the gender equality initiative, Athena, launched in 2015. Through the Athena initiative, RMB works to create an environment where women feel empowered to achieve their individual career goals; and grow the number of women in leadership in financial services.

The addition of Fearless Girl to the campus also coincides with the international 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

RMB also commissioned a limited edition of 20 maquettes of Fearless Girl, 60cm in height, which were launched at the RMB Turbine Art Fair this year. Such was the appeal of the narrative that Africa’s Fearless Girl conveys that the full edition was sold out on the first evening of the fair.

Reasons to purchase ranged from personal art collecting to acquiring gifts for “fearless” female loved ones.

Particularly meaningful was the story of the St Anne’s Diocesan College matric class of 2018 who collectively purchased edition number 14 to present to their school at their matric farewell ceremony.

The maquette will most likely find her home in the foyer of the new theatre complex, due for completion early next year.

