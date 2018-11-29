 
South Africa 29.11.2018 11:45 am

One of suspects accused of murdering Knysna councillor denied bail

Nwabisa Pondoyi
Mandla Tyololo addressing the crowd during the taxi march in June this year. Photo: Stefan Goosen

Mandla Tyololo addressing the crowd during the taxi march in June this year. Photo: Stefan Goosen

Facts in Mandla Tyololo’s second bail application were presented as new, but were denied by the Magistrate.

Mandla Tyololo, former Knysna Taxi Forum secretary and one of four accused in the Victor Molosi murder trial, was denied an opportunity to reapply for bail based on “new facts” in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, reports Knysna-Plett Herald.

Tyololo was the first suspect to be arrested subsequent to the murder of ANC councillor Victor Molosi.

ALSO: ‘Hitman’ was offered R150k to kill Knysna councillor Victor Molosi

Magistrate Flippie Hendricks said the facts that were placed on record during Tyololo’s first bail application on November 15 by Tyololo’s legal representative Ezra Morrison were not new, and existed on the original bail application.

Hendricks said it was for this reason that he stood by his decision to deny bail.

