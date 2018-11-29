Zulaikha Patel will not be taking to the streets naked

One of the organisers of tomorrow’s young women’s march against gender-based violence, rape, and abuse has put out a statement condemning media coverage of the march as well as 16-year-old Zulaikha Patel’s involvement in the protest action.

A tweet that has since been deleted initially billed the protest as a “radical naked protest” and this information was also picked up by sexual health activist and television host Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng.

Patel and her “comrade” Boitumelo Thage have since issued separate statements to address what they have called confusion about the protest.

“I would like to stress that this protest will not be a naked protest and it is not about comrade Zulaikha as an individual and furthermore has nothing to do with our being naked,” wrote Thage.

Thage went on to accuse media outlets of “dragging” Patel’s name and misrepresenting the protest.

“The protest aims to demand justice for those who have been victimised, we also want to stress that we want a justice system that won’t fail us as women. A justice system that will protect us and defend us,” she added.

NB: Regarding the march this Friday: it is NOT a naked march: pic.twitter.com/u26AKc2f0V — July (@wreccles) November 29, 2018

In her statement, Patel echoed Thage’s sentiments.

“We planned this protest collectively to stand in solidarity and lend our support to the global campaign #ThislsNotConsent, we further wanted to stress to society that under any circumstances rape can never be the victim’s fault, because we have noticed that society often brutally shames victims,” said Patel.

Patel claimed the media “switched the narrative and focus of [their] protest” despite it being billed as a naked protest on social media prior to receiving coverage.

“The whole point of this protest is not policing your body as a woman in any way to the gaze of patriarchy. Thank you to civil rights movements such as Not In My Name SA and The Total Shutdown for supporting us emotionally and physically,” concluded Patel.

The protest will be taking place tomorrow (November 30) at the Pretoria Magistrates Court in Francis Baard street from 8am to 12pm.

The organisers have now introduced a dress code and have asked those who wish to take part to show up in a bodysuit, shorts, underwear, or anything creative that makes a statement against victim shaming.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.