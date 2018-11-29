 
menu
South Africa 29.11.2018 10:57 am

Thaba Chweu municipal building evacuated after bomb threat

Narda Vermaak
Police acted immediately after receiving the bomb threat.

Police acted immediately after receiving the bomb threat.

SAPS officers acted immediately on information received and all employees of the Mpumalanga municipal building were evacuated.

Thaba Chweu Local Municipality (TCLM) received a bomb threat on Thursday morning, reports Steelburger/Lydenburg News.

According to Capt. Alfred Moela, spokesperson for Lydenburg SAPS, TCLM’s disaster management department received a phone call from a private number threatening that there was a bomb in the main municipal building.

ALSO READ: Woolworths to stop searching customers after bomb threat suspects arrested

Moela and other SAPS officers acted immediately on the information received, and all employees were promptly evacuated.

Image: Steelburger/Lydenburg News

Officers have barricaded the entire building off while the bomb squad from Mbombela is making their way to town.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mpumalanga man drowns after alleged illegal fishing trip  29.11.2018
Mpumalanga speed cameras bombed again 29.11.2018
Mpumalanga matric bash turns nasty 28.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.