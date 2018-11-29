Thaba Chweu municipal building evacuated after bomb threat

Thaba Chweu Local Municipality (TCLM) received a bomb threat on Thursday morning, reports Steelburger/Lydenburg News.

According to Capt. Alfred Moela, spokesperson for Lydenburg SAPS, TCLM’s disaster management department received a phone call from a private number threatening that there was a bomb in the main municipal building.

Moela and other SAPS officers acted immediately on the information received, and all employees were promptly evacuated.

Officers have barricaded the entire building off while the bomb squad from Mbombela is making their way to town.

