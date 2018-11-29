Anglo American wants to positively contribute to SA’s land reform – report

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Anglo American Plc, Mark Cutifani, told journalists in Johannesburg on Wednesday that the company wanted to help with land reform in South Africa, Bloomberg reports.

It is reported that Cutifani said the company’s contribution to reform land ownership in South Africa would help address ownership patterns skewed on racial lines.

It was further reported that Cutifani said the company would elaborate on the matter in December.

Anglo’s CEO reportedly said South Africa should find a solution to land reform which was inclusive and sustainable.

Cutifani was quoted as saying that answering the question of what the last part of the process would be when it comes to diversifying land ownership and ensuring land productivity would help investors understand how their investments could be affected and they could positively contribute to South Africa’s desired outcome.

Land restitution, Cutifani reportedly said, should be gauged against improving the lives of people and the need to promote investment for economic growth.

The joint constitutional review committee recently adopted its report on amending Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

The report will now be forwarded to the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces for consideration.

The adoption followed months of public hearings and hundreds of thousands of submissions on the emotive issue.

