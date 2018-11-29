Priest ordered to remove ring with dish soap during robbery

Armed robbers desperate to steal a piece of jewellery off a priest’s finger resorted to using a well-known dishwashing liquid to pry the ring off.

This was the scene of an armed robbery that played in Somerset Park in Umhlanga on Tuesday evening, reports Northglen News.

According to Durban North SAPS spokesperson Capt Raymond Deokaran, the homeowners were holding a prayer session when they were accosted by an armed gang wearing balaclavas.

“The victims were asked to lie on the floor and to keep quiet. One of the suspects then questioned an 18-year-old boy, believed to be the nephew of the homeowner, and struck him with the butt of a gun. He was repeatedly asked where the safe was located. The men made off with the contents of the safe and other items. They also removed jewellery off the family who were on the ground and successfully stole a ring off the priest’s hand,” Deokaran said.

When the suspects couldn’t pry the priest’s ring off his finger, they gave him Sunlight dishwashing liquid to loosen it, he added.

“The suspects then fled in an awaiting getaway vehicle. Unfortunately, the family were unable to see the make of vehicle used in the robbery.”

According to Crisis Medical’s Kyle van Reenen, the teenager assaulted in the incident was assessed on scene by Crisis Medical paramedics.

“The assistance of the North Durban Victim Support Team was sought to counsel the family who were left traumatised by the ordeal,” he said.

No arrests have been made and the suspects are still on the run.

A case of house robbery was opened at the Durban North SAPS.

