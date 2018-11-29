UPDATE: Toddler among five people killed in Limpopo head-on collision

Police in Naboomspruit outside Modimolle are investigating a case of culpable homicide following the death of five people, including a toddler, in a head-on collision along the N1 in the early hours of Thursday morning, reports Polokwane Review.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe says a Toyota bakkie carrying five people and a VW Polo with three occupants, travelling in opposite directions, collided head-on. It is suspected that the Toyota had a burst tyre.

“Five people (two males and three females), including the driver of the bakkie and a toddler died instantly and three other people sustained serious injuries. The injured passengers were taken to hospital for medical treatment,” he said.

Ngoepe added that police investigations as well as the process of identifying the deceased is still unfolding.

ALSO READ: Seven people killed in head-on Limpopo collision on the N1

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba says he is concerned about the scourge of fatal crashes which are still occurring along the N1, and has urged motorists to use the roads considerately and with extreme caution to prevent this carnage from happening.

The road will be temporarily closed for about three to four hours, and motorists travelling from Polokwane to Gauteng will be directed via the off-ramp to the R101 before Mookgophong.

Those travelling from Gauteng to Polokwane from Kranskop will also be directed to the R101 via the Mookgopong off-ramp.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.