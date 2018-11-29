WATCH: Aggressive man tries to attack motorist with child on board

A video of a very aggressive man bashing the windows of another vehicle has been circulated on social media.

The video, taken by the supposed victim in the car with closed windows, depicts a man angrily hitting the windows of the car using his hands, reports Roodepoort Northsider.

Visibly frustrated, the man even considers trying to use a spanner to break the victim’s windows, while a child can be heard crying hysterically in the background.

The video was shared on Facebook by Florence Dambuza-Kgoleng, who described the victim as her husband in her post.

According to Florence’s post, her husband was followed by the angry man until he got to his 7-year-old daughter’s school, where he tried reporting the matter to the police while seeking safety inside the schoolyard.

The incident took place in Northriding area, and the cause for the irate man’s actions is unknown.

