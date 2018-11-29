e-Tshwane app saves city R1.5m

The Tshwane metro has saved upward of R1.5 million since its mobile app and portal, e-Tshwane gained traction with consumers a month ago, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

This is according to MMC for corporate and shared services Cilliers Brink, who said since the app launched in 2013, consumers had been able to submit meter readings, view or download their municipal accounts and lodge complaints and queries.

“Increased uptake in the City of Tshwane’s e-Tshwane billing and meter reading service are realising significant savings in postage and printing costs, and the City encourages all consumers to register for an experience our expanded digital offering.”

Brink said that to date, over 232 313 users and 366 395 individual accounts had been registered for this free service.

He said e-Tshwane had the following advantages:

· Receiving your monthly bills on time, every month;

· Reducing the impact on the environment by going paperless;

· Online payment of accounts; and

· No more queuing at cashiers.

“The introduction of emailed statements has reduced the number of posted accounts from 770 000 to 450 000.”

“Furthermore, this saving increases every month.”

He said the reduced printing would also positively impact the environment.

“Improvements to the e-Tshwane offer now include online applications for water and domestic electrical connections, as well storage and transportation of hazardous substances.”

“By improving the e-payment system, consumers now enjoy the peace of mind that all payments made through the e-Tshwane portal are protected by the latest and most advanced security features,” Brink added.

To register visit www.e-tshwane.co.za or email customercare@tshwane.gov.za to register to receive your statement via email.

