Mzwanele Manyi and Flo Letoaba slam Ranjeni Munusamy for ‘lying’

Former Afro Worldview anchor Flo Letoaba and her former boss Mzwanele Manyi have slammed journalist Ranjeni Munusamy, labelling her a liar after she allegedly incorrectly tweeted statements made at the state capture inquiry during the testimony of former minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi.

Munusamy tweeted “Ramatlhodi says Manyi did not meet the requirements for the DG position because he did not have the basic qualifications”. Many misunderstood this to mean that Munusamy was implying Manyi did not have any basic qualifications whatsoever.

Letoaba and Manyi slammed Munusamy and opened up the floodgates for a wave of anti-Munusamy sentiments to be published on Twitter.

Mzwanele and Flo label Ranjeni a liar

This came only a day after the Tiso Blackstar associate editor blocked Julius Malema on Twitter after labelling him “abnormal” and “abusive”.

“You are no longer allowed to abuse me publicly and still talk to me privately Mr Malema. Your followers don’t know that you try to maintain relations with us while playing them with your war talk. That [is] the psychology of an abuser. I will no longer allow that,” she tweeted.

“Why would a politician bleat profanities at me at a rally and immediately want to check my timeline for my reaction? It’s abnormal and an abusive psychology,” she added in another tweet.

She has since been blocking a number of Twitter users in what has now been called “Ranjeni’s blocking spree”.

