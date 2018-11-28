Ramatlhodi’s former adviser says Mbalula admitted on radio to being appointed by Guptas

Following the testimony of former minister of public service and administration Ngoako Ramatlhodi, his former adviser Mahlodi Muofhe took the stand. Moufhe recalled a radio interview in which former minister Fikile Mbalula said the Guptas had informed him of his appointment as minister of police, a promotion from his previous position as minister of sports. Former finance minister Trevor Manuel wrote an open letter to Mbalula in 2017, saying that in an ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting, the then sports minister was in tears as he told those in attendance that Atul Gupta had phoned him and informed him that he would be promoted. This came true a few days later after Jacob Zuma reshuffled the cabinet.

Mbalula confirmed that a Gupta brother had called him in an interview with Business Day but said it was not Atul but Ajay.

Around the same time, the Guptas’ lawyers claimed Ajay had in fact only congratulated Mbalula due to “positive and public media speculation” that he would receive the position, rather than because of any prior knowledge.