BLF go after Malema and Gordhan at the same time

While the battle between the EFF and Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan continues unabated, Black First Land First (BLF) has come out of left-field and announced that they would be taking action against both Gordhan and EFF leader Julius Malema in the course of a day.

In a statement, the party announced that they would have a busy day ahead of them, first submitting evidence they claim to have against both Gordhan and former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene before heading to the Hillbrow police station to lay corruption charges against Malema.

A Twitter user verified that the party was indeed at the commission this morning, while also not missing an opportunity to mock them for their small membership.

#BLFfightsCorruption: BLF lays criminal charges against @Julius_S_Malema and others in relation to #VBSBankHeist at Hillbrow Police Station. pic.twitter.com/p1fiM0C0my — Black First Land First (@BLF_SouthAfrica) November 28, 2018

A tweet from the party’s official account a little later confirmed they had arrived at the second leg of their “tour”.

According to a statement from the party, the evidence against Gordhan and Nene “relates to the internal audit report of the Treasury Department which found instances of corruption in the institution ran into funds amounting to R4.3 billion.”

The charges against Malema and the EFF, meanwhile, relate to their alleged role in the VBS Bank scandal. A report, The Great Bank Heist by advocate Terry Motau, named EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s brother Brian as being one of 53 people who had “gratuitously” received money from the bank. Later, reports in The Daily Maverick and the Mail and Guardian linked Malema, Shivambu, and the EFF to the scandal directly.

Rather than pick a side in the Gordhan vs Malema beef, BLF has decided to attempt to fight them both.

“BLF believes that there is no difference between Malema and Gordhan, in fact, they are both benefiting from white monopoly capital and simply want to continue looting with impunity,” the statement said.

