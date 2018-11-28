EMPD rescues injured hijacking victim from back of vehicle

A severely injured man, who claimed to have been the victim of a hijacking in Johannesburg about two weeks ago, was rescued by Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers in Brakpan on Monday, reports Brakpan Herald.

The man was found by the metro police officers from Duduza during a stop-and-search along Heidelberg Road, near Geluksdal.

According to EMPD spokesperson Chief Supt Wilfred Kgasago, the four officers stopped a Hyundai H100 with two occupants around 11.30am.

“The officers were shocked to find a man, who looked to have been badly assaulted, tied up in the back of the Hyundai,” he said.

“The driver of the Hyundai and his passenger were arrested, and an ambulance was called for the injured man.”

Kgasago explained that the injured man, who had a swollen face and struggled to breathe, told police he and his wife were hijacked in Fordsburg two weeks ago.

The victim further claimed he had been kept captive in a building since the hijacking.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the case was registered at the Johannesburg Central Police Station.

“When checking the Hyundai, the metro police found it to be registered to a foreign national who resides in Odendaalsrus in the Free State,” said Kgasago.

After formalities were completed at the Brakpan Police Station, the two suspects, aged 27 and 30, were taken to the SAPS Brixton Flying Squad offices and the Hyundai was taken to the SAPS Van Ryn Deep vehicle pound in Benoni for further investigations.

“In-depth investigations are underway to unravel the mysteries of this case,” added Kgasago.

