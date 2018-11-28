 
South Africa 28.11.2018 12:42 pm

Thunderstorms to hit Gauteng and Lowveld this afternoon

Jabulane Khumalo
Photo: Pixabay

There have been high temperatures in the Lowveld in the past two weeks after a heatwave swept through Gauteng and other various parts of the country.

Severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon in the Lowveld, reports Mpumalanga News.

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning to Gauteng and Limpopo residents who will also be affected.

MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Speedy Mashilo warned communities to avoid power lines. Disaster units across the province are on high alert for emergency services.

