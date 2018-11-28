Thunderstorms to hit Gauteng and Lowveld this afternoon

Severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon in the Lowveld, reports Mpumalanga News.

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning to Gauteng and Limpopo residents who will also be affected.

MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Speedy Mashilo warned communities to avoid power lines. Disaster units across the province are on high alert for emergency services.

Mpumalanga Today 's Weather overview: 28.11.2018 pic.twitter.com/dxnjpTDNUA — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 28, 2018

Severe #thunderstorms are expected in places along the

escarpment and #Lowveld of #Mpumalanga as well the south-

eastern parts of #Limpopo province. Weather watch issued by @SAWeatherServic pic.twitter.com/xFC52Tyx65 — ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) November 28, 2018

