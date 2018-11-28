 
menu
South Africa 28.11.2018 10:44 am

Gordhan hits back, finds holes in EFF’s case against him

Citizen reporter
Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan, who is spearheading the clean-up at state-owned enterprises. Picture: GCIS

Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan, who is spearheading the clean-up at state-owned enterprises. Picture: GCIS

Gordhan’s office has described Malema’s charge sheet as baseless, containing ‘a set of lies, fake news, and fabrication.’

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has retaliated after the Economic Freedom Fighters opened a case against him on Tuesday. The EFF laid five charges against Gordhan: fraud, perjury, corruption, money laundering, and racketeering.

This was after Gordhan opened a case of crimen injuria, defamation, and incitement of violence against the EFF leader and his deputy Floyd Shivambu on Monday at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria.

A statement released by Gordhan’s spokesperson, Adrian Lackay, described the EFF’s charge sheet as baseless. Most of the allegations the EFF have against Gordhan have been addressed at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, according to Lackay.

He accused the EFF of using “politics of distraction” when corruption was the real enemy as Gordhan has elaborated to the commission that his daughter Anisha did not hold directorships or private shares in the entities previously listed by the EFF.

Gordhan has also filed a complaint with the Equality Court seeking damages of R150,000.

Malema’s charge sheet, however, states Gordhan ordered various taxpayers to deposit large amounts into a designated account in exchange for favours.

Malema claimed Gordhan opened an account at the Royal Bank of Canada with a balance of more than R665 million.

He also charged Gordhan with participating in the unlawful intelligence gathering of the Sars rogue unit to spy on taxpayers, politicians belonging to political parties, and other citizens.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
EFF-led UniZulu SRC dissolved amid misconduct allegations 30.11.2018
Bid to rename Sandton Drive after Palestinian freedom fighter tabled in Joburg council 30.11.2018
Shivambu caught lying over ‘burglary’ at his ‘VBS flat’ 30.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.