R50k reward offered for information on slain Limpopo councillor

MEC for transport and community safety Makoma Makhurupetje has condemned the brutal murder of Thabang Maupa, a ward councillor under Fetakgomo-Tubatse Municipality, and has called on the community to assist police with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects involved, reports Polokwane Review.

Maupa and his wife were attacked outside their restaurant at Ribacross next to the R37 Road on Monday night.

According to police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe, the 42-year-old deceased arrived at his business to help his wife close shop. While in their car getting ready to leave, an unknown suspect on foot began firing shots at their vehicle.

“During the attack, the deceased was hit several times and died on the scene. His wife, 40, sustained injuries after being hit by stray bullets. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage, but police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder and investigations are underway,” Ngoepe said. A massive manhunt has since been launched by the police, with a reward of R50,000 being offered to anyone who can volunteer valuable information that can lead to the arrest and subsequent conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for these crimes. Makhurupetje said: “As government, we condemn the murder of any councillor with the strongest possible terms. Violence of any kind will not be tolerated especially now that we are heading towards the 2019 elections. “I urge the community to remain calm and support the police by providing information that will lead to the successful arrest and prosecution of these criminals.”

