Businessman and young woman found dead under strange circumstances

Marius Spiller, 62, and an 18-year-old unnamed woman were found dead inside Spiller’s home on a plot in Muldersdrift last Thursday, reports Middelburg Observer.

Both were already dead when they were discovered by police officers.

Spiller was the owner of Viva Engineering, which also had a workshop in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

Const. Slindile Ntuli of Muldersdrift SAPS told Middelburg Observer that officers received a complaint last Thursday afternoon that a number of shots had been fired on the plot.

On their arrival, both Spiller and the young woman were found fatally shot.

Ntuli said that a case of murder-suicide was being investigated and that all leads, including the possibility that a third party might have been involved in the incident, were being investigated.

Spiller’s family and friends believe that he and the young woman were murdered.

One of Spiller’s children said on Facebook: “I hate that someone decided to end your life.”

His lifelong friend, Sanette Mitchell from Middelburg, said: “The person that we knew was not aggressive.” She said that Spiller was always willing to help others and that the Middelburg Hospice was a cause very close to his heart.

“Marius was an amazing father, and there are things that people are alleging on social media that are not true!”

Spiller is survived by seven children.

