South Africa 28.11.2018 08:46 am

UPDATE: ‘Dros rape’ case postponed as Ninow waits for a bed at Weskoppies

Rorisang Kgosana and Noxolo Sibiya
'Dros rape' accused Nicholas Ninow. Picture: Rorisang Kgosana.

20-year-old rape accused Nicholas Ninow is 14th on the waiting list for a bed, according to the case’s prosecutor. 

The case of ‘Dros rapist’ Nicholas Ninow, who stands accused of raping a 7-year-old girl in the bathroom of the Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria, will next be heard on January 15, 2019 as the accused is still waiting for a bed at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital.

20-year-old Ninow is 14th on the waiting list for a bed, according to the case's prosecutor.

He has been remanded into custody at Kgosi Mampuru prison for the time being.

The alleged child rapist wore his customary hoodie in an attempt to avoid being photographed. He stood in the dock of the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday morning with tears streaming down his face.

Nicolas Ninow is accused of “snatching” the girl and taking her into the men’s toilet where he “forced himself on her”, Pretoria East Rekord reports.

He faces charges of rape, intimidation, and possession of drugs.

In his previous court appearance, the court ordered that Ninow be sent to Weskoppies for a 30-day psychiatric evaluation.

Ninow’s lawyer Riaan Du Plessis said a report by a psychiatrist showed his client was suicidal and had tried to hurt himself.

Civil activist group #NotInMyName said Ninow was trying to use the insanity plea to get off lightly.

ALSO READ: ‘Dros rapist’ could spend rest of his life in a psych ward

The group’s spokesperson Mo’ Senne said: “If paedophilia is comorbid with bipolar, which one is the primary disorder?

“If the bipolar episode affected Ninow’s reasoning and awareness of right and wrong at the time, and the two diseases are related, how was paedophilia not detected and diagnosed previously?

She said the group condemned Ninow’s delay tactics, rejected the insanity plea, and called for attempted murder charges to be added onto his charge sheet.

