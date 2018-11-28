 
South Africa 28.11.2018 08:28 am

Mpumalanga matric bash turns nasty

CNS reporter
File image

One person was killed and six learners were stabbed, barely a week after the department of education had warned grade 12 learners against the dangers of ‘pens down parties’.

Six learners were injured and a 32-year-old man was shot dead during ‘pens down party’ in KaNyamazane on Monday, reports Mpumalanga News.

Learners from different schools around the area were partying at Bhlinga Bottle Store next to Magagula store in Ward 19. According to police, copious amounts of drinking and gambling took place at the party.

ALSO READ: MEC encourages responsibility when candidates party after matric exams

Spokesperson of the Pienaar Cluster Capt Jabu Ndubane said a fight ensued between two groups, one from Pienaar and the other from Kanyamazane.

“The learners were stabbed, one from ZB Kunene Secondary, Lucky Nzunza was critically injured and his brother, 32-year-old Thabo Nzunza was shot eight times. He was declared dead on the scene by paramedics,” said Ndubane.

She added that five learners were treated and discharged from hospital, while Lucky is still fighting for his life in hospital.

The police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

